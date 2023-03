Kano government lifts dawn-to-dusk curfew

After 24 hours, Kano state government has lifted the dawn-to-dusk curfew imposed in the state.

The state government on Monday imposed the curfew with a view to avoiding a breakdown of law and order.

The order followed tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the announcement lifting the curfew in a statement issued on Monday night.

He said the decision to lift the curfew followed a careful review of the situation and the relative calm throughout the state.

The commissioner called on commercial banks, public servants and the people in the state to continue their normal activities.

NAN

