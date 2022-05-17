Kano government reveals real cause of explosion along Aba road

The Kano state government has clarified that the early Tuesday morning explosion in the Sabon Gari area of the state did not occur in a school.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement on Tuesday said the incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge local government area.

He said while the cause of the explosion and the damage it had done was yet to be officially ascertained, investigation has since commenced to determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken.

He called on the people in the state, particularly those living in the area where the incident occured to remain calm while government in collaboration with relevant agencies were working on the matter.

The commissioner assured that government would keep the public abreast on any development, and warned people to desist from spreading unsubstantiated news.

