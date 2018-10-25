Kano govt attracted $1billion investment in 1 year-Commissioner

Kano state government yesterday said it attracted over one billion dollar investment through foreign investors in the last one year.

The commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Tourism and Cooperatives,

Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu who made the disclosure at a media briefing said since his emergence as the commissioner a year ago, efforts were intensified in effecting attitudinal change among the staff of the ministry.

He pointed out that over four hundred job opportunities were secured for the teeming youths in the state through collaboration with

various private entrepreneurs working in the state .

He also stated that the ministry mapped out modern strategies of online business registration by business operators in Kano as well as online award of certificate to certified and registered businesses in the state .

He explained that the present administration in Kano propose to transform the ancient Kurmi market where slave trade took place

hundreds of years ago with the aim of making the market to become a tourist attraction centre.

He noted that the ministry was planning to conduct a fulbe village in Ganduje village were the Fulani tribe from all over the world would be invited to attend a Fulani maiden ceremony, targeted at showcasing the rich Fulani culture and sharing ideas aimed at promoting peace and harmony in the country.

On the issue of over dependence on oil being a major source of internally generated revenue of the nation, the state government created a department of solid mineral resources in the ministry aimed at ensuring that the set objectives were achieved.

