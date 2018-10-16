Kano govt threatens legal action, House probes ‘bribery video’

The Kano state government has announced plans to file a criminal case against Daily Nigerian, an online medium and its publisher over alleged defamation of character.

The medium had, last week released “a cloned and doctored video footage mischievously portraying Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje involved in an inappropriate conduct.” To this end, “the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice is challenging the implausible and eccentric posting of the cloned video that went viral in a court of law, considering the gravity of the caricature, which indicates the extent to which mischievous elements can go to discredit public figures by wielding nonexistent scandals against them,” the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Kano.

Garba said, “a mere observation of the cloned video clearly shows that the video is doctored and disjointed with no material facts or evidence to prove the allegations, other than a callous attempt to tarnish the hard earned image of the office and the person of the governor.” “While the state government is taking the legal action, we wish to assure the good people of Kano that His Excellency will remain focused and continue with laudable programmes that will add value to the lives of the people of Kano State.

We also call on the general public, especially members of the APC to remain calm and always be law abiding,” the statement further added.

House probes Also, the Kano state House of Assembly has constituted a seven-man committee to investigate the authenticity of the video clip.

The committee was constituted following a motion of urgent public importance raised by member representing Warawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari, and seconded by member representing Kano Municipal Constituency, Baffa Babba Danagundi.

Madari pointed out that the House has the mandate to investigate any matter concerning the state, and aimed at ensuring its peace and harmony.

Speaking during plenary yesterday, Danagundi, who is also the Majority Leader of the House, advised the executive arm of government not to file a case before the court ahead of the lawmakers’ investigation.

The matter which gained the support of the legislators was deliberated on the floor of the House, presided over by Speaker Kabiru Alhassan Rurum.

Ruling on the deliberation, Speaker Rurum constituted a seven- man committee to investigate the matter and submit its reports within one month.

The committee, headed by Danagundi has as members Madari, the Chief Whip, Zubairu Massu, Garba Ya’u Gwarmai, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa, and Abubakar Uba Galadima,while Barrister Mujitaba Aminu would serve as the committee secretary.

Group calls for prosecution Meanwhile, a group under the aegis of Chali Initiative Forum in Kano, has advised Governor Ganduje to take legal action against the online medium.

Chairman of the group, Alhaji Salisu Aliyu, gave the advice while addressing a news conference at the NUJ Press Centre in Kano yesterday.

He said the advice was necessary in order to serve as a deterrent to others bent on denting the image of the governor in order smear his reputation.

He said, “As a matter of urgent importance, the governor should report the issue to relevant authorities and take appropriate legal action against the master mind of the video clip.” “The allegation is posing a great threat to the image and personality of Governor Ganduje,” Aliyu said.

APC speaks And breaking its silence over the saga, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it cannot take any action on the said video because the matter was already in court.

“The matter is in court.

The governor has taken the medium to court, and there is nothing we can really do in that regard,” party spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu said.

