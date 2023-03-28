Kano guber: CISLAC, TMG, others decry fake report on cancellation of results 

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Translation Monitoring Group (TMG) and Kano State Civil Society Elections Situation Room have issued a warning against attempts by some faceless groups and media outlets spreading fake news about civil society organisations calling for the cancellation of the governorship election in Kano and other parts of the country.

The groups described as fictitious the reports making the rounds, warning that they have the potential to overheat the polity, and urged the media to filter credible civil society groups from unscrupulous groups that use credible organisations’ names to concoct fake stories.

This was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen on Saturday by the Chairman, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani) and convener, Kano Civil Society Elections Situation Room, Amb. Ibrahim Waiya.

The groups called for strengthened collaboration with security agencies, justice for those who perpetrated electoral violence, and the establishment of an electoral offenders tribunal/commission to ensure adequate and timely prosecution of electoral offenders in Nigeria.

The groups further called for the incoming 10th National Assembly to prioritise legislation to establish the electoral offenders tribunal/commission, which will lessen the burden and ensure adequate and timely prosecution of electoral offenders.

They also reiterated the call on the public to “disregard in totality these wild reports making the rounds and using the names of credible organizations.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

