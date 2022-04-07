Kano guber: Only voters can decide – Aspirant

A renowned politician in Kano Engr. Bashir I. Bashir has said that it is only voters that can decide who should be given the gubernatorial ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kano in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Addressing a press conference shortly after declaring his intention to contest for the gubernatorial seat in Kano on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) , Bashir said his main objective was to make Kano a bastion of pride in all aspects of human endeavour adding that only voters can decide who to clinch the gubernatorial ticket.

According to him, he had taken the decision to enter the race on the premise that the electorate were conversant of electing a mediocre in the coveted position of authority positing that the voters have an abiding responsibility to elect a candidate of their choice .

He said” I am not rattled by the number or calibre of contestants that are willing to join the gubernatorial tussle. I only believed that it is voters that would decide. this is beauty of democracy.. I am not in any. way bothered by the calibre of those seeking the gubernatorial position. any of us they feel should be chosen, it is up to them to decide”.

“As fat as I am concerned, I know why I entered the race and what I want to accomplish as part of my mission. Kano is vast and cosmopolitan. We need a paradigm shift in creating the leeway for development and economic prosperity” he added .”