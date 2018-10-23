Kano guber: PDP submits Kwankwaso’s Son-in-law’s name

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted the name of Abba Yusuf the son-in-law of the former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

According to source at the party headquarters in Abuja, Yusuf was among the list of candidates submitted to the electoral body in Abuja, Thursday, last week.

It could be recalled that, Malam Salihu Sagir Takai, who was believed to have had the support of the Kano people, also emerged as the governorship candidate of the Senator Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa-led faction of PDP in the state.

Following this development, Kwankwaso had allegedly threatened to dump the PDP if the party leadership tampered with the list of candidates returned from the parallel primaries he held for the various offices, including the governorship, National and state assemblies.

The source further confirmed that “Kwankwaso’s son-in-law, Yusuf’s name was submitted as the gubernatorial candidate in Kano.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

