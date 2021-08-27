Kano – Kaduna rail line will be completed in 18 months – CCECC

Management of China Civil Engineering and Construction Cooperation (CCECC) has said the Kano – Kaduna rail line project will be completed before its deadline of 18 months.

The personnel manager of the company, Muhammad Kabir, said with the level at which land clearing is at the moment, the project will be completed before the scheduled time.

He also said they have already mobilised their staff from Ibadan base down to Kano and Kaduna axis to ensure the timely completion of the project.

“We have mobilised our staff from Ibadan down to nine different sites of this project and the clearing is at advance stage.

“All our nine sites will be working simultaneously to ensure speedy completion, as the compensation payment for the remaining sites has commenced today,” Muhammad said.

Kano-Kaduna rail line project is part of the federal government initiative to revive the country’s transport system in order to boost the economy and reduce the number of millions of youth unemployment.

President Muhammad Buhari inaugurated the project in July, 2021 with the 18 months as the deadline for its completion.