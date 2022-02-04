Kano/Lagos railway project ready for completion May 2023 – Amaechi

The federal government, through the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has assured Nigerians that the Kano-Lagos railway project “will be completed by May 2023.”

Amaechi, who gave the assurance while speaking Friday during an inspection of the Kano-Lagos rail project, said they were putting pressure on all the necessary institutions that used to “give us funds.”

“And hopefully, before May, 2023 we will be able to get enough funds to complete this project,” he said.

He said the project would boost commercial activities between Kano and Lagos as goods manufactured in Kano “will be sent easily to Lagos while goods imported through Lagos can be sent to Kano easily.”

On the use of local materials to cut costs, he said the federal government “is doing all it can to ensure that as much as possible.”

“On the terms of quality they are not doing badly, I don’t know if I should attribute that to the inspection by TEAM, but you must also credit CCECC, but what it means that they should not sleep. That is why we insist that TEAM must be present at every meeting.

“We insist the Chinese should bring enough equipment because what we suffered in Lagos/Ibadan route was because equipment was breaking down and they could nut palace orders for new ones but for this one, they should, but all the equipment that they need so that as it breaks down they replace.”