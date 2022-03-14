Kano LG chair empowers 501 widows

Chairman, Kano municipal council, Faizu Alfindiki, has distributed bags of rice to 501 widows who are residents within the metropolis.

Similarly, a total of N2, 505,000 was distributed to the affected persons and each widow went home with N5,000 each.

A press statement in Kano Sunday said the gesture by the local government which attracted commendation among the urban dwellers came on the heels of rising cost of living in Nigeria.

Alfindiki in a speech at the ceremony assured the readiness of his administration to work closely with the youth, women group on how best to improve their living.

He revealed that the council has concluded arrangements to distribute Ramadan feeding to the dwellers soon in line with the established order at the council.

In her speech, Dr. Hafsat Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, commended the council for living above board, as she added that the gesture by Alfindiki would go a long way to guarantee healthy living.