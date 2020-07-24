Kano ministry gets DPR nod to serve oil industry

The Kano state Ministry of Environment has been granted a permit to operate in the major category to provide laboratory services to the Nigeria’s oil industry.

This was contained in a letter sent to the ministry on July 4, 2020, by the director, Petroleum Resources at DPR, Engr. Auwalu Sarki, a copy of which Blueprint obtained Friday.

It read in part, “I was gratifying to note that the ministry has met all the requirements for equipment and personnel needed to render various services required by its clients. It was after series of inspection of the laboratory facilities by our officials that accreditation was granted followed by this service permit.”

Responding, after receiving the service permit, the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, lauded the efforts made by the officials of PRD and staff of the ministry for the record-breaking feat.

He said the laboratory was granted the permission to render services to the oil industry in such category as laboratory services; environmental quality monitoring and petroleum quality monitoring, among others.