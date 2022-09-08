Kano: NAHCON, DID Al Amanah sign agreement on 500 shops 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has signed a concessionary agreement on a public-private partnership with DID Al Amanah on the development of over 500 shops in the Kano Hajj Camp market.

The agreement was signed recently in the Hajj House Boardroom, Abuja. The project had reached 80% completion.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan said the intention is to turn waste into wealth.

He also welcomed those present to witness the signing ceremony that included representatives of DID Al Amanah, the partners in the concession agreement, Barr Abdulsalam Musbah, Legal Adviser, and Alh Awwalu Shinkafi, Director.

Others present at the occasion were representatives of Ag. Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Olusola Ogunsola and Mr Chinedu Nwiyuwe. Also present was the Transaction Adviser, Tomiwa Aregbesola from Halcrow, as well as the committee members from NAHCON.

In his brief remarks, the NAHCON Chairman stated that since the inauguration of the board into office, they had pursued the intention of turning waste into wealth dedicatedly with the intention of remaining independent of government funding.

According to a statement by Yusuf Mohammed Kulloma and Sani Shafi’I, Thursday, he explained that “to nurture this independence successfully, Alhaji Hassan said the Commission needed the ICRC to guide it towards expanding its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) under the PPP arrangement.

The statement read in part “NAHCON Chairman expressed appreciation on the trust displayed by DID AL-Amana for partnering with NAHCON and commencing work even without signing of the agreement.

“The Chairman also commended the NAHCON staff committee charged with the concession program under the Chairmanship of Dr Ibrahim M. Sodangi (FCIA). Alhaji Kunle Hassan expressed confidence that the Commission’s landed properties in Ilorin, Lagos and Maiduguri will soon follow the development plan.

“In his submission, a representative of the DG ICRC congratulated NACHON for the successful implementation of the Kano project. The signing between NAHCON and DID Al-Amana took place while ICRC representatives witnessed the process.”

