Kano NARTO/IPMAN earmarks N500m for road rehabilitation

The Elders’ Forum, National Association of Road Transport Owners/Independent Petroleum Marketers Association has earmarked N500 million for the rehabilitation of dilapidated access road and parking space at the Kano NNPC depot.

The chairman of the forum, Alhaji Audu Manager, stated this at the inauguration of the rehabilitated NNPC depot entrance gate in Kano, Tuesday.

He said the project which was executed under the first phase at the cost of N50 million, was initiated by the forum to check the accident that had been happening in the depot due to dilapidated condition of the road from the entrance gate.

“Before now, hardly a day passed without recording accident in the depot or tankers had problems while coming into or going out of the depot.

“So, we decided to contribute money to rehabilitate the entrance gate, access road and the parking space in the depot.

“The first phase of the project gulfed N50 million while the second phase of the project will gulp over N400 million,” Manager stated.

He said the forum felt it necessary to rehabilitate the access road and parking space to reduce the number of accidents being recorded and the hardship being experienced by the tanker drivers as a result of the terrible condition of the access road.

“Gone are the days when people should wait for the government to do everything for them. This is the reason why we felt it necessary to task ourselves and donate something for the rehabilitation of the access road and parking space in the depot,” he said.

In his remarks, the project supervisor, Alhaji Jamilu Suleiman stated that the project which would last for 50 years would ensure easy access to the depot.

Also in his remarks, the NNPC depot manager, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir , commended the forum for initiating the project and called on other unions to emulate the forum.

