Kano naval base: Group berates Clerk for attacking Buhari

Northern Compatriots in Southern Nigeria (NOCOMSON), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has condemned what it described the “blatant and mischievous attack on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Naval Staff, following the approval for the establishment of a Naval Base in Kano.”

In a press statement in Kano Friday, the group noted that “Nigerians have the right to air their opinions on serious discussions of such magnitude that may lead to nation-building,” but condemned Edwin Clark’s “divisive comment.”

“Part of our submission is that Clerk is unacquainted with the requisites of Naval Bases, how they are being operated in advanced countries in the world and/or he is not aware that the Navy approved that Naval Bases be established in some states to which Kano state falls.

“But Clerk singled out Kano state for his scathing attack, which we believe is yet another failed attempt at distracting the Navy from its concerted efforts to keep Nigeria as one indivisible nation and to sabotage the Buhari administration’s efforts in containing the insecurity ravaging the country at various fronts,” the statement read in part.

It added, “While we urge the federal government to remain focused, we also commend the Navy’s highest authorities for this timely response to augment its operation. We urge Nigerians to listen to the ‘voice of reason’ and disregard such divisive comments as they will not augur well for the country.

“It is instructive to note that even the Chief of Naval Staff, through the Chief of Training and Operations of the Navy, Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, explained to all the critics, particularly Chief Clark, in an elementary way, since they could not understand the basic information about Kano Naval Base.”