Kano NDLEA boss tasks communities on fighting drug abuse

The Kano state commander, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Alhaji Isah Likita Muhammad, has called on community leaders in all the 44 local government areas of the state on the need for rising to the challenge of stemming the tide of drug abuse among youth in their domains.

Speaking while addressing leaders of Hausawa/Gidan Zoo Vigilante Group led by Maj.-Gen. Garba Ali Muhammad(retd.), who submitted drugs confiscated by the group to the agency in Kano Friday, Muhammad said confiscating the drugs from the addicts had demonstrated their commitment and seriousness in fighting the menace.

He said the effort put in place by residents of Hausawa/Gidan Zoo community in seizing the drugs from the addicts should serve as a pointer to the fact that there “is the compelling need for every community to emulate such a good omen in the way those consuming the hard drugs and substance would be shown the way out.”

“We want you people to understand that any drug impounded should be forwarded instantly to the agency not to police. It is our statutory function to handle the matter. We equally commend you for the good riddance, hoping that you would sustain the tempo in future,” he said.