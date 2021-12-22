Kano: NEMA, FRSC sensitise motorists, commuters on safety

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Wednesday in Kano, flagged off “Operation Eagle Eye to minimise road traffic crashes through public enlightenment.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, the Director-General NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib-Ahmed, said the programme, “Operation Eagle Eye 2021,” was to sensitise motorists and commuters on the dangers of over- speeding and reckless driving.

Ahmed, who was represented by Malam Sanusi Ado of the NEMA Kano Territorial Office, said the exercise was aimed at rallying all stakeholders to support the primary role of the FRSC to minimise road crashes and loss of lives during and after the yuletide.

He said NEMA is always ready to cooperate with the FRSC, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other critical stakeholders to curb the menace of road traffic crashes.

On his part, Kano State FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Zubairu Mato, urged motorists to avoid dangerous driving, overtaking, overloading, coughing port holes as well as use of phone while driving.

According to him, the sensitisation became necessary to educate drivers, passengers as well as the general public on safety procedure especially during this Yuletide period.

“In 2020 FRSC recorded a total of 255 road traffic crashes, 1,999 people involved out of which 1,036 people were injured and 196 killed while in 2021 from January to November, 273 road traffic crashes was recorded, 2,238 people were involved, 1,195 people were injured and 259 killed,” he added.

He called on drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations in other to save lives and property and also to protect their vehicles.