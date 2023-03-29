Kano: NNPP’s Abba Yusuf receives certificate of return, APC’s Gawuna concedes defeat 

Kano state governor-elect, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has finally received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The presentation of the certificate came on the heels of the rejection of the election result announced by the Commission by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Kano.

Our correspondent reports that police had to use cannisters of teargas to disperse a unprecedented crowd of party supporters and well wishers to restore sanity and serenity to the state.

The headquarters of the commission was barricaded by recaps adorning supporters who eventually held the residents of the ancient city spell bound

Speaking to newsmen shortly after receiving the certificate, Yusuf elected on the platform of New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP), said his administration would accord priority attention to areas of critical importance like Education Health and Agriculture in order to take Kano to greater height

According to him, his victory came to him as no surprise, considering the massive support and solidarity he enjoyed from voters.

He stressed that the opinion of voters had been respected by the electorate devoid of prejudice and impartiality.

He however expressed his readiness to carry everybody along in his bid to reposition Kano to greater height, affirming that with deep seated animosity, nothing would work out.

He further revealed that non of his family members would ever be involved in decision making as the business of governance snd leadership concerned the real actors in the saddle of power

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Kano state, Alhaji Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has conceded defeat in the recent gubernatorial election in the state hours after the governor-elect Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf was presented with his certificate of return by INEC.

In an audio clip which lasted for two minutes, Gawuna said he had no alternative than to resign to fate and accept reality.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

