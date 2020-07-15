Kano NSCDC nabs 2 for defiling minor

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kano state command has arrested two suspects, Abubakar Safiyanu and Aminu Mohammed of Ajingi local government area of Kano for allegedly defiling an 11- yr-old minor, Fatima Lukman.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Kano Tuesday, the NSCDC commandant, Alhaji Abu Abdu, said the two suspects known as Aminu Mohammad, 35, and Abubakar sifyanu, 40, were arrested on the 12th of July for abusing a minor, Fatima Lukman at Unguwar Dugwal in Ajingi local government area.

He stated that the suspects had confessed during investigation to have assaulted the minor on several occasions.

“Sifyanu confessed that he assaulted the minor on four occasions at three different locations, while Mohammad confirmed that he assaulted the innocent Fatima on three different occasions,” he said.

The suspects also confessed that they have been monitoring the movement of the little girl and they eventually got her trapped for the dastardly act.

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court for prosecution.