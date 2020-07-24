Kano NSCDC nabs 5 over duplication, sale of registered SIM cards

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano has said it had arrested five persons for allegedly duplicating and selling registered NCC phone SIM cards to members of the public.

Its commandant, Alhaji Abu Abdu, disclosed this Friday while parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Kano.

He said NSCDC through its intelligence operations raided three areas in Kano where such illegal acts of selling registered SIM cards were being perpetrated.

Abdu said the suspects were arrested in connection with cybercrime and duplication of NCC SIM cards, adding that the areas raided were Sabongari, Jakara and Toranka communities.

He said NSCDC also arrested one Sani Sanusi,18, from Kamfani village in Doguwa local government area for attempting to rape a minor, Zubaida Abubakar, 12.

He said investigation on the allegation was ongoing and that the suspects would soon be charged to court.