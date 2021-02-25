Kano okays N1.2bn for additional works on Cancer Centre

The Kano state Executive Council has approved the release of N1, 235, 777, 282.70 billion being the revised estimated cost for additional works that involves the construction of concrete roof slab at the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre (KCTC) situated at the premises of Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, Kano.

This was contained in a statement issued Thursday by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

According to the statement, Malam Garba disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Council meeting held at the Government House, Kano.

The statement read in part, “The world-class cancer centre is a brain child of the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje aimed at improving health care delivery and facilities to the teeming populace in the state. The approval followed the recommendation by the Technical Review Committee set up to come up with a comprehensive Bill of Quantities, programmes of works and harmonised contract document.

“Other additional works include the construction of second floor roof slab and roof trusses option; ventilated louver façade; led-lining in CT-simulator; aluminium cladding in bunkers; perimeter wall fence and entrance gate; road network/civil works/landscaping.”

The commissioner also revealed approval by the council amounting to the sum of N647, 615, 810.00 million for the settlement of 2017, 2018 and 2020 external examination outstanding registration fees for the National Examination Council (NECO); National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) and the National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB).

The council, he added, has ratified executive approval of N171, 482, 476.12 million granted for the equipping/furnishing of the upgraded Dandalama and Kachako Cottage Hospitals in Dawakin Tofa and Takai local government areas of the state, respectively.

Malam Garba also disclosed that the Council had ratified the executive approval granted for the relocation of street light facilities from Miltara Roundabout-Dawanau-Dawakin Tofa at the total reevaluated sum of N152, 838, 221.88 million.

The commissioner revealed that approval was also given by the Council for the release of the sum of N22, 450, 000.00 million for the procurement of special education instructional materials.

The commissioner said the Council also okayed the constitution of a visitation panel to two state-owned universities and six institutions of higher learning in the state with a view to reviewing their performances, access equipment, manpower and facilities for teaching learning.

According to him, the Council further gave approval for the release of the sum of N17, 671, 200.00 million for the obsolete high table at the Africa House, banquet hall and other executive items.