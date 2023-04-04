Kano online journalists congratulate governor-elect Yusuf 

The Association of Kano Online Journalists has congratulated Kano state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano, Monday.

A statement signed by the chairman of the association, Yakubu Salisu, said: “Abba’s victory came not as a surprise to us due to his wide popularity, capacity and track records over the years which have won him a special place in the hearts of the people of the state and beyond.

“Abba Gida-Gida, as he is popularly known is a man we believe will restore Kano state to its past glory of economic boom, industrial/commercial prosperity as well as infrastructural and human development.”

As a professional body that played significant role in the propagation of both NNPP and the governor-elect’s manifesto to the people of Kano, we are proud to identify with Yusuf and we believe he will deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.

“Already, the governor-elect has demonstrated his readiness for piloting affairs of the state in a grand and progressive style which we believe will bring about the desired progress in the state.

“However, the association calls on all stakeholders concerned to rally round him and accord him every necessary support needed to move the state to greater heights.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

