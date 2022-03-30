Kano partners NGOs, agencies to boost girl-child education 

The Kano state government has expressed its determination to partner with nongovernmental organisations and other relevant agencies to develop girl- child education in the state.

A press statement in Kano Wednesday said the Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Alhaji Shehu Mahammad Na’Allah Kura, stated this during the advocacy visit of girls education partnership to his office.

He stated that Kano state government has been committing alot of resources into verious segments of lives such as Education, Health, Agriculture, Women Affairs among others.

He added that the commitment of government resources in all sectors is to bring positive development, especially with regards to girls-child education.

To this end, he posited that government plans to repair buses to transport students from various destinations to schools and return them back to their respective homes.

He gave assurance to civil organisations that government is ready to join hands with them in terms of sensetising the public, particular parents for the importance of girls’ education in rural areas.

Earlier, the co-chairman of girls’ education partnership, Hajiya Mairo Bello, said they are in Ministry of Finance to create synergy to boost girls child education in the state.