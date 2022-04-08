Kano PDP: Court cautions parties against disobeying interim order of injunction

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has warned parties in the suit between Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagi & 3O others. vs. People’s Democratic Party (PDP) & Anor to act in accordance with the interim order of injunction made by the court on March 28, 2022, pending the hearing and determination of the interlocutory application.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja gave the ruling at the resumed hearing.

The case with SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/393/2022 came up for hearing of the Interlocutory Application for Injunction April 7, 2022.

Announcing the appearance for the plaintiffs, Dr. J.Y. Musa (SAN) informed the court that there was a supervening factor meant to undermine the authority of the court, as the 1st defendant purportedly dissolved the PDP’s executive committees at the state, local government areas and wards levels in Kano state on March 30, 2022 after the service of the originating processes.

He noted that the Motion on Notice for Injunction and the Interim Order of Injunction made on March 28, 2022 on the defendants leading to the filing of an Interlocutory Application for Mandatory Order of the Court, had been served on the defendants and ripe for hearing.

Counsel to the 1st defendant, Adedamola Fanokum, Esq denied that the 1st defendant ever dissolved the executive committees of the PDP in Kano state at all levels.

He thus undertook that the 1st defendant would fully comply with the Interim Order of Injunction of the Court and will not do anything contrary, pending the hearing and determination of the Interlocutory application.

It has since been adjourned till April 26, 2022 at the instance of the 1st defendant.