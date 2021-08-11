Kano PDP did not call for Secondus’ resignation – State chair

Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano state chapter, Alhaji Wada Sagagi, Wednesday, said a report claiming to have come from Kano secretariat of the party calling for the resignation of the national chairman, Chief Uche Secondus ‘is a concocted and fabricated statement from the Aminu Wali faction of the party.’

Alhaji Wada Sagagi stated this in Kano at a press conference, Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the recent crisis in the party at national level.

Sagagi, a diehard supporter of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said, “In Kano, we have the authentic PDP branch headed by me Alhaji Wada Sagagi as the Chairman. We were duly elected by our members across the 44 local government areas of the state and supervised and recognised by the national secretariat in Abuja.

“But we have those who are also claiming that they are PDP members loyal to Alhaji Aminu Wali, these people are the ones always causing problem for the party in Kano; they are expelled members of PDP, that is if they existed at all.

“Similarly, as we are making preparations for general elections that will come up in 2023, we cannot afford to allow our party to run into crises at this material time, yes our national body is undergoing what one might say is a minor party friction, but it did not mean that we should pull down the entire exco of the party at national level.

“We were in government for 16years before APC came into power and it is very clear to Nigerians that the APC government has completely failed and they are praying for 2023 to come so that they will vote PDP at all levels again including the presidency, but some ambitious members of our party felt that it is only when some of our national officers are removed before they will realise their ambitions.”

He noted that his party has a presidential aspirant from Kano hence they would be the last state to support crisis in the party, saying that Kano is also a very strategic state in Nigeria as such, they would not allow a splinter group to cause problem in the party.

On the chances of Kwankwasiyya leader Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the coming presidential election in 2023 and that of Abba Gida Gida who contested for Kano Governorship in 2019 and still wants to vie for the same office, Wada Sagagi explained that for now, he could only wish their leader the best of luck if he wished to contest.

“But in Kano, it will be like a work over for them, because the ruling APC government could not defeat our candidate even in 2019, it was through what they called “inconclusive” that we were robbed of the governorship seat and with God on our side, such will not happen again in 2023”, he said.