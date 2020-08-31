Kano plants more trees to control flooding, desert encroachment

In other to stop flooding and desert encroachment, the state ministry of environment has begun planting of two million tree seedlings to control flood and desert encroachment in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment in Kano, Dr. Kabiru Getso, made the disclosure while inspecting the monthly sanitation exercise on Saturday in Kano.

Getso said the seedlings would be planted in reserves, parks, public places and other strategic locations to control flooding and enhance afforestation.

He said the state government would also construct about 40 drains and rehabilitate dilapidated ones in Kano metropolis and major towns, as part of flood control measures to protect the environment.

He noted that the exercise was imperative to control flooding sequel to the prediction of flood in 20 Local Government Areas of the state by the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMet).

“The state government is planting two million tree seedlings, constructing and rehabilitating 40 drains. Desalting and waste clearance exercises were conducted to clear blocked water ways in the communities.

“The government has not been idle in ensuring that the environment is clean, tidy and safe for human habitation.

“Members of the community should join hands with the government to sanitise the environment; everybody is a stakeholder and should contribute to make the environment clean and safe,” he said.

Getso expressed joy over the sanitation exercise which had been suspended in the past four months due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said the ministry had done waste clearance and decontamination in markets, industries, parks, streets, places of worship and public places to stem further spread of the pandemic.

According to him, 20 defaulters were tried and fined by the Environmental Sanitation Mobile Court for flouting the rules on the exercise.

“The ministry also distributed environmental sanitation kits to about 40 Community Base Organisations (CBOs), to encourage drain and waste clearance exercise in the society,” he said

The commissioner added that such exercises were imperative to control flood, malaria and protect the environment.

Getso urged the people to desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste on water ways and keep a clean environment for sustainable development of the state.