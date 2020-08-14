Kano Police rescue man, 30, confined by father for 7 years

The Police in Kano state have rescued a 30-year-old man, Ahmed Aminu, who was locked up inside a car garage for seven years by his father and stepmother.

A press statement, Friday in Kano, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, Friday in Kano, said the victim was rescued on Thursday,

“The Kano state Police Command wishes to inform the general public that on the August 13, 2020, at about 23:15hrs, information received revealed that one Aminu Farawa of Farawa Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano state, locked up his biological son, one Ahmed Aminu, 30, of the same address inside his car garage within his house for about seven years.

“Ahmed was said to have been kept without proper feeding and health care. He was rescued on Thursday evening by police and some human rights groups,” Haruna said.

The spokesperson said Ahmid, who was rescued by a team of officers attached to the Operation Puff-Adder, was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano where he is receiving treatment.

He said the father had since been arrested and has confessed that he locked-up the victim for three years because of his drug abuse problem.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in chatge of the state, CP Habu Sani, has ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for further Investigations.