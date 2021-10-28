Kano proposes N196bn 2022 budget

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state Thursday presented a budget of N196,353,468,5.5k for the year 2022 fiscal year before the House of Assembly for consideration.

Presenting the budget tagged; ‘Budget of consolidation and prosperity’ to the legislators, members of the state executive council, opinion leaders and notable stakeholders, Governor Ganduje said the 2022 capital expenditure stands at the sum of N107,879,788,07k while that of current expenditure stands at the sum of N61,993,825,929,78k while the recurrent expenditure stands at the sum of N88,473,314,717.3k.

He said the recurrent revenue target for the year 2022 also stands at the sum of N146,844,501,343.00k with the lion share of the budget accorded to the education sector which stood at the sum of N51bn followed by the execution of infrastructure which stands at the sum of N33.8bn with the health sector accorded the sum of N15bn.

He added that the state government has proposed to spend the sum of N13bn on water supply in all the nooks and crannies of the state with the total sum of N5.7bn proposed to be spent on agriculture regarded as the main stay of any promising economy.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said his administration had been consistent in according top priority to the education based on his commitment to sustain and consolidate his cardinal thrust on free and compulsory education adding that his administration would be fully committed to the completion of the ongoing projects for the much pronounced dividend to be consolidated.

He stated that his administration was fully committed to sustaining the giant strides it had effected over the years and that the proposed budget was also geared to serving the people of the state with vigour adding that no stone would be left unturned in realising the desired objectives.

In his response, the speaker, Kano state House of Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim Cidari, said the presentation of the proposed 2022 budget, has clearly demonstrated the resolve of Governor Ganduje to serve humanity with vigour as he promised to effect a speedy passage of the budget before the year 2021 runs out.

He said budget presentation to the assembly is not new and that the law makers were ready to effect a careful scrutiny of all the areas earmarked for consideration for urgent steps to be taken to ensure speedy implementation to be effected.