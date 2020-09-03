Kano rail line not white elephant project – Lawmaker

Member representing Bunkure constituency at the Kano state House of Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Uba Gurjiya, has said the multi-billion naira rail line project initiated by the Ganduje administration is not a white elephant project as bandied about in political circles.

Speaking on Guarantee Radio Hausa programme, entitled Kanun Jaridu, monitored in Kano Thursday, said he saw no reason why the rail project should be given negative connotation by those he described as cynics blowing the issue out of proportion adding that the idea was conceived for Kano to occupy its rightful position as a prominent centre of commerce.

According to him, the rail contract project was not a loan to be received directly from the Chinese government, rather it was designed to be executed based on the agreement that it would paid for a certain period with the owners of the rail line receiving part of the proceeds accumulated, up till the time it was concluded that they have exhausted what they have bargained for.

He said the construction of the multi-billion Naira rail line was also designed to decongest areas and roads considered to be riddled with gridlocks, as a result of heavy concentration of motorists, commuters and pedestrians affirming that once the project is 100% concluded, the people of the State would come to realise the fact that there was a considerable wisdom in conceiving the idea.

He said, “I can’t imagine the way and manner critics of the project are crying wolf where there is none. In the absence of any justifiable premise to spit unnecessary venom on the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to me, it is myopic for one to believe that the project is a white elephant project.”

“People need adequate awareness to know what is on ground. the State government is not directly receiving substantial amount of money in a form of loan from China. that is not the issue and I believe that people are misunderstanding the whole concept. the Chinese are coming to Kano to construct the rail line and t o be paid back with the proceeds gotten for a certain period of time” he added.

“I believe people would eventually come to realise the wisdom of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in mooting the idea to have the high profile rail line constructed in the ancient city of Kano. It is only when things are done properly that people would come to appreciate the wisdom,” he stressed.