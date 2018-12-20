Kano releases N2bn pension, gratuity arrears to beneficiaries 

Kano state government has released the sum of N2 billion to the

accounts of 1,313 pensioners, as their pension arrears and gratuity.

Flagging-off the payment exercise at the Government House yesterday,

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed that the settlement covered

the period of November 2015 to June 2017, based on the report

submitted by the committee.

Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna,

noted that the administration since assumption of office, had expended

over N36 billion as monthly pension to pensioners in the state.

He said the administration equally settled the sum of over N9 billion

to 5,858 pensioners across the state as outstanding pension benefit

covering gratuity/death benefit and pension arrears inherited from the

previous administration.

While assuring for the sustainability of the Pension payment in the

State, he said, “This committee has just concluded compilation of its

second report covering June to December 2016 of which if the financial

commitment is submitted to the Government, it will be given special

consideration”.

He added that a technical committee on pension had been inaugurated to

improve the 2006 pension law and look in to the possibility of

amending the relevant sections of the law to strengthen the Pension

Fund and insulate it from the executive arbitrariness.

“I will like to use this medium to draw the attention of the Kano

state judiciary, particularly Shari’a court in the State as a matter

of urgency disbursed all monies to the heirs of deceased civil servant

immediately after the payment,” he urged.

Earlier, the State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Auwal Muhammad Na’iya

maintained that the numerous achievements being recorded by the

present administration under the Civil Service operation have become

clear testimony of its commitment to the welfare of the Civil Servants

and Pensioners.

“The state government under the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar

Ganduje makes prompt payment of salary to civil servants at N1.6

billion monthly and over N1 billion to pensioners respectively, apart

from the issue of annual increment, promotion and training of staff,”

he disclosed.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.