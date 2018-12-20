Kano releases N2bn pension, gratuity arrears to beneficiaries 

Kano state government has released the sum of N2 billion to the
accounts of 1,313 pensioners, as their pension arrears and gratuity.
Flagging-off the payment exercise at the Government House yesterday,
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed that the settlement covered
the period of November 2015 to June 2017, based on the report
submitted by the committee.
Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna,
noted that the administration since assumption of office, had expended
over N36 billion as monthly pension to pensioners in the state.
He said the administration equally settled the sum of over N9 billion
to 5,858 pensioners across the state as outstanding pension benefit
covering gratuity/death benefit and pension arrears inherited from the
previous administration.
While assuring for the sustainability of the Pension payment in the
State, he said, “This committee has just concluded compilation of its
second report covering June to December 2016 of which if the financial
commitment is submitted to the Government, it will be given special
consideration”.
He added that a technical committee on pension had been inaugurated to
improve the 2006 pension law and look in to the possibility of
amending the relevant sections of the law to strengthen the Pension
Fund and insulate it from the executive arbitrariness.
“I will like to use this medium to draw the attention of the Kano
state judiciary, particularly Shari’a court in the State as a matter
of urgency disbursed all monies to the heirs of deceased civil servant
immediately after the payment,” he urged.
Earlier, the State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Auwal Muhammad Na’iya
maintained that the numerous achievements being recorded by the
present administration under the Civil Service operation have become
clear testimony of its commitment to the welfare of the Civil Servants
and Pensioners.
“The state government under the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar
Ganduje makes prompt payment of salary to civil servants at N1.6
billion monthly and over N1 billion to pensioners respectively, apart
from the issue of annual increment, promotion and training of staff,”
he disclosed.
Be the first to comment