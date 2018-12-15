Kano spends N2bn on instructional materials

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said that his administration had spent the sum of N2 billion for the procurement and distribution of instructional materials to primary and junior

secondary schools across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the formal distribution of the materials on Friday as part of activities marking the Second Basic Education Week which started on Monday, Ganduje said no nation could ever attain greatness with the education sector relegated to the background.

He said education was an important sector his administration was treating with seriousness given the huge enrolment of students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, adding that his

administration had also renovated schools in addition to furnishing them with the basic instructional materials.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, also said the position of Kano, as a citadel of both western and Islamic scholarships, needed to be enhanced and

upgraded to an appreciable level.

According to him, no amount of financial expenditure is too much in lifting the education standard to greater heights.

Speaking earlier, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, stressed the need for concerted efforts in making the education sector “robust and vibrant at the time when such a need becomes imperative.”

The emir, who was represented by the Jarman Kano, Prof. Isah Hashim, noted that education being the bedrock of any society must be accorded top priority, stressing that “without education the quest for attaining the height of greatness and modern civilization would be a futile exercise.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works Housing and Transport, who is also the Commissioner overseeing the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Aminu Aliyu Wudil, said

“providing instructional materials to primary and junior secondary schools across the 44 local government areas,” was a clear demonstration of Governor Ganduje’s resolve to make Kano unique in

education.

