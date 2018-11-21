Kano State PDP guber candidate promises all-inclusive govt



The PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kano state, Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf, has promised an all-inclusive government that would embrace people living with disabilities.

The spokesperson to the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, stated this in a statement issued yesterday.

The candidate promised the all-inclusive government when he received the leadership of the Joint Association of People Living with disabilities (PWDs), who paid him a courtesy visit at his campaign office in Kano.

Kabir-Yusuf said good governance would an instrumental to curtailing the challenges of people living with disabilities and their immediate families, for them to be productive and self-reliant.

“The PDP gubernatorial candidate has also promised an all-inclusive leadership to reposition the state to provide such persons some social protection through implementation of free education, with school feeding, uniform and instructional materials.

“He also promised to provide free basic healthcare services, transportation equipment and to strengthen the anti-begging policy, among others,’’ he said.

The statement adduced the United Nations convention of 2006 on the rights of persons living with disabilities stressing it would be adopted to change the public attitude and approaches to persons with disabilities.

He said Kano state will not also be left out in pursuing a new perception from viewing persons with disabilities as objects of charity, towards seeing them as subjects with rights who are capable of claiming those rights and making decisions for their lives based on free and informed consent, to serve as active members of society.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that people living with disabilities are included in the process of decision making, supporting them to achieve their potentials in education and career remains our utmost concern, if given the mandate.

“Our administration will also make sure that they have access to healthcare services, as we as ensuring that all their children attend and complete schooling,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the association, Mr Musa Shaga, expressed dismay over the exclusion of people living with disabilities in the process of policy formulation and implementation by the present administration in the state.

