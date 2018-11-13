Kano to empower 12,500 food vendors, phone repairers

…Approves N2.5bn for abandoned schools
The Kano state government has perfected plans to empower 6,000 food
vendors and 6,500 phone repairers towards the advancement of small
scale entrepreneurship and the state’s economy at large.
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made the revelation when the
immediate past chairmen of the 44 local government councils paid him
a solidarity visit at the Government House yesterday, adding that it
was part of his administration’s cardinal thrusts to see to the
development of small and medium businesses.
“I promised to empower our people at all levels of the ladder with
greater emphasis on the grassroots people. What we are doing is just
what we promised to do,” Ganduje said.
Continuing, he said, “Very soon we are empowering 6,500 phone
repairers. We have taken all records pertaining these people. We have
their numbers, we have their locations and we have the history of
their businesses at hand,” he said.
The governor explained that his administration would continue to
empower all categories of Kano electorate, so as to ensure genuine
human development.
He said, “For the food vendors who are mostly women, we have made
purchase of 6,000 gas cylinders while other accessories have been
supplied already from China.”
He further disclosed that, very soon the state would also empower
motor park attendants for them to help in further developing their
businesses and ensure sustainability in the state’s economy.
Meanwhile, the former chairmen of the 44 local government councils,
under the leadership of Ibrahim Ahmad Karaye, Karaye assured the
governor of total support ahead of next year’s 2019 general elections.
In the same vein, the state government has awarded contract to the
tune of about N2. 5 billion for the completion of 14 abandoned schools
and 13 sundry education related projects inherited from the previous
administrations.
The projects, to be financed from the 2017 UBE Matching Grant, will
provide additional 470 classrooms in the state, making it possible for
the state to provide learning space for nearly 30,000 fresh pupils and
students.
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made the disclosure during a meeting
with the contractors, saying the government targeted high quality
infrastructure to cater for its teeming students.
“All the contracts were reviewed to accommodate increase in the price
of building materials over time. Sufficient financial provision has
been made to absolve payment demands of the contractors. All
contractors having outstanding certificates will be paid when they
return to site,” Ganduje assured.
While urging the contractors to handle the jobs efficiently, the
governor promised that his administration would continue to set aside
funds each month to settle inherited liabilities from past
administrations.
He noted that schools infrastructure in Kano were being overstretched
by increasing students intakes, as a result of the state’s large
population, stressing that his administration would continue to do its
best to address the challenge.
On his part, the chairman, Kano state Universal Basic Education Board,
Zakari Ibrahim Bagwai, explained that “from 2016-2017, the pupils
population in the state increased from 3, 196, 000 to nearly 4.4
million, hence the need for concerted initiatives to increase access
to learning, improve learning outcomes and generally strengthen the
system.
“Kano is in the forefront of accessing UBEC matching grants. That is
why we are recalling 14 contractors back to site to complete the
education projects,” he stated.
