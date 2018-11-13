Kano to empower 12,500 food vendors, phone repairers

…Approves N2.5bn for abandoned schools

The Kano state government has perfected plans to empower 6,000 food

vendors and 6,500 phone repairers towards the advancement of small

scale entrepreneurship and the state’s economy at large.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made the revelation when the

immediate past chairmen of the 44 local government councils paid him

a solidarity visit at the Government House yesterday, adding that it

was part of his administration’s cardinal thrusts to see to the

development of small and medium businesses.

“I promised to empower our people at all levels of the ladder with

greater emphasis on the grassroots people. What we are doing is just

what we promised to do,” Ganduje said.

Continuing, he said, “Very soon we are empowering 6,500 phone

repairers. We have taken all records pertaining these people. We have

their numbers, we have their locations and we have the history of

their businesses at hand,” he said.

The governor explained that his administration would continue to

empower all categories of Kano electorate, so as to ensure genuine

human development.

He said, “For the food vendors who are mostly women, we have made

purchase of 6,000 gas cylinders while other accessories have been

supplied already from China.”

He further disclosed that, very soon the state would also empower

motor park attendants for them to help in further developing their

businesses and ensure sustainability in the state’s economy.

Meanwhile, the former chairmen of the 44 local government councils,

under the leadership of Ibrahim Ahmad Karaye, Karaye assured the

governor of total support ahead of next year’s 2019 general elections.

In the same vein, the state government has awarded contract to the

tune of about N2. 5 billion for the completion of 14 abandoned schools

and 13 sundry education related projects inherited from the previous

administrations.

The projects, to be financed from the 2017 UBE Matching Grant, will

provide additional 470 classrooms in the state, making it possible for

the state to provide learning space for nearly 30,000 fresh pupils and

students.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made the disclosure during a meeting

with the contractors, saying the government targeted high quality

infrastructure to cater for its teeming students.

“All the contracts were reviewed to accommodate increase in the price

of building materials over time. Sufficient financial provision has

been made to absolve payment demands of the contractors. All

contractors having outstanding certificates will be paid when they

return to site,” Ganduje assured.

While urging the contractors to handle the jobs efficiently, the

governor promised that his administration would continue to set aside

funds each month to settle inherited liabilities from past

administrations.

He noted that schools infrastructure in Kano were being overstretched

by increasing students intakes, as a result of the state’s large

population, stressing that his administration would continue to do its

best to address the challenge.

On his part, the chairman, Kano state Universal Basic Education Board,

Zakari Ibrahim Bagwai, explained that “from 2016-2017, the pupils

population in the state increased from 3, 196, 000 to nearly 4.4

million, hence the need for concerted initiatives to increase access

to learning, improve learning outcomes and generally strengthen the

system.

“Kano is in the forefront of accessing UBEC matching grants. That is

why we are recalling 14 contractors back to site to complete the

education projects,” he stated.

