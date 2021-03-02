Kano to enact law to curb deforestation

The Kano state Government says it has initiated a process to enact forestry law to check indiscriminate felling of trees and protect the environment.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso, stated this while inspecting the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Kano, the state capital.

Ibrahim-Getso, who decried the spate of tree felling, said the law would provide sanctions and penalties for those engaged in the act.

He said the state relied on the National Environmental Laws, adding that the new law would check tree felling, control flooding and preserve the ecosystem.

Commenting on the environmental exercise, Ibrahim-Getso said the exercise is designed to enhance waste and drain clearance to enhance sanitation.

While commending security agencies for their support, the Commissioner also urged residents of the state to participate in the exercise.

“We observed that people complied with the restriction of movement between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“However, there is the need for them to participate in waste clearance to keep a clean and healthy environment,” he said.