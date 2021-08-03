Kano trains cabinet members on e-governance, digital transformation



As part of efforts to promote the use of technology in running the affairs of the state, the government of Kano state has organized training to members of the executive council on e-governance and digital transformation.



The training was in partnership with the federal ministry of communication and digital economy.



According to a press release issued by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the workshop was in line with the government’s commitment towards further employing technology in the governance of the state.



He qouted Ganduje as saying that before the workshop, government took inventory of the use of Information Communication Technology in ministries down to local governments level adding that they now realised the necessity for digital transformation and e-governance in the state.



“We employ technology in the security sector, with all commitment and determination. The result of which is fruitful and encouraging. You will all bear with me witness that Kano is one of the most peaceful states in the country.



“The training programme will among other things, motivate Kano state executives to embrace ICT as a great enabler of productivity and performance. It also focuses on preparing the executives’ mindsets on the potential and possibilities of ICT for social and economic growth in the 21st Century.” He qouted Ganduje as saying.



The training was designed to demonstrate how Kano state executives can successfully initiate the development and implementation of government-wide E-Governance strategy.



According to Anwar, the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami who was present at the opening ceremony of the training appreciated that Kano was the first state in the country to move towards that direction.



The minister according to the Chief Press Secretary donated 110 computers on behalf of the federal government as a show of support to this effort displayed by Kano state government.