Kano urban renewal: KNUPDA taking the lead

An ancient Chinese proverb to the effect that “Development follows roads” underscores the fact that provision of urban roads remains a major requisite to attaining economic growth and infrastructure development across all climes.

It also holds true that no government can shy away from capturing a robust and functional urban road network in its development objectives, if that government is progressively inclined. Withregards to the Chinese proverb, industries and other manufacturing enterprises need functional road network as a determining factor to to ferry their machinery and equipment.

Also, reputable institutions such as banks, media outfits and other blue-chip firms need good roads as criterion for investment in any clime. Inhabitants as well as the peasant farmers need good roads for easy distribution of their produce. Thus, it is for this reason when Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state took the mantle of leadership, he made the provision of urban one of the top priorities of his administration.

This policy direction is responsible for the on-going massive construction, rehabilitation, and renewal of urban roads and other infrastructure across Kano state. The projects include the sprawling flyovers, bridges, under passes and over pass bridges which are now synonymous with the present landscape of the emerging Kano metropolitan city centre.

However, to ensure Governor Ganduje’s objectives in this direction are sustained and accomplished, he needs a competent hand; one who possesses the relevant professional skills to oversee the execution of the administration’s desire to transform the urban landscape of Kano metropolitan city to be at par with other modern cities around the world.

The onerous responsibility for the herculean but achievable task, fell on the shoulders of a tested and experienced Architect Suleman Ahmad Abdulwahab, the Managing Director of Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA).

It is apparent that due to the population explosion being witnessed in Kano urban centers, the government needs to rise to the challenge of addressing the over stretching of potential and existing infrastructure.

The existing infrastructure needs to be protected from vandalisation and kept in good shape for public good, while the newly provided social amenities are also expected to be properly managed to effectively serve the purpose for which they were meant.

Given this scenario, any keen follower of development in Kano state will attest to the fact that KNUPDA, under the watch of Suleman A. Abdulwahab, is achieving its statutory mandate of ensuring sanity, conducive and healthy environment in all public spaces, such as markets, motor parks and other public facilities erected for the convenience of the general public.

However, the functions of KNUPDA are enormous, as they also include the mandate to construct feeder roads and drainages in strategic locations within the urban centers across Kano state. The state government agency is also manage service lanes to create more openings in the urban roads, as well as construction of barricades and interlocking tiles for better street planning and urban beautification.

As at toady, it is gratifying to note that working in a robust and cordial relationship with the Kano State Bureau for Land Management, the present management of KNUPDA under the dynamic leadership of Suleman A. Abdulwahab has achieved a lot in terms of positively transforming the Kano urban cities. For instance; the unorganised chaotic situation in the popular Kantin Kwari market has now given way to more decent and habitable, well structured malls and shops.

Similarly, the overcrowding, inordinate and insalubrious scenario witnessed at commercial areas like; Singer market, Yan-kura, Bello road and Bata areas have now become more habitable, conducive for business and accessible to all road users.

To furher decongest the vicinities of the aforementioned commercial areas for healthy ambiance, the Abdulwahab-led management was able to strenuously but effectively created conducive parking spaces for the hundreds of motorcycle owners who were before now parking their motorcycles along major roads. Similarly, KNUPDA under the watch of Suleman A. Abdulwahab was able to, despite the paucity of funds, construct and beautify over 160 pedestrian walkways and drainages to ease the congestion of arbitrary dumping of refuse across the urban metropolitan cities of Kano state.

Furthermore, in line with its statutory objectives of ensuring sanity, conducive, healthy and effective management of urban infrastructure, the present management has dissipated energy and resources to acquire drone facilities which will hopefully ensure the effective monitoring and evaluation of all public infrastructure within the boundaries of Kano state urban centers.

It is also instructive that, under the watch of Suleman Abdulwahab, the urban planning and development agency is poised to commission its ICT unit with a view of harnessing and properly keeping more efficient data relating to the agency’s day to day activities, planning and execution.

In essence, the present management of KNUPDA has successfully ensured the desired rehabilitation, construction, beautification and maintenance of all existing and on-going urban infrastructure to meet the challenges posed by the present influx of people and anticipated population explosion.

Bilal is Managing Director, Royal Publicity Publishing Company, 8 Shendam Street Jos, Plateau state;

08167989085