Kano: Vote APC during governorship election, Gawuna begs supporters 

The deputy governor of Kano state and APC governorship candidate, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has called on his supporters and the Kano people to turn out en masse and vote for him and other APC candidates during the forthcoming gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

He said, “While we commend you for tenacity and courage, we are also urging you to troop out in large numbers Saturday 18th March and vote for the APC.”

Gawuna made the call while addressing members of support groups during a meeting Saturday in Kano. He added that voting the APC is vital for continuation of socio-economic development of Kano state.

He further said by coming out next Saturday to vote according to the electoral guidelines, supporters would be demonstrating effort of consolidating the success achieved by the APC across the country.

“Our supporters should eschew violence and conduct themselves in an orderly manner during the election,” he said.

The APC gubernatorial flag bearer noted that with the victory of Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the recent presidential polls, the country is on the path of renewed hope of progress and development.

