Kano: We’re employing private initiatives in fight against crimes – Group

Darmanawa/Tudun Fulani Development Association in Tarauni local government area of Kano state, Dr. Mustapha Mohammed Yahaya, has said his association is currently using private initiatives in bursting community crimes.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the distribution of uniforms and other supporting items to members of the vigilante group in the area, Yahaya said the exercise was being effected on annual basis with the aim of boosting their combat readiness and enhance their morale. He added that the association had also spent the sum of N500, 000.00 in purchasing the items distributed to them.

He stated that fighting community crimes, is not the sole responsibility of security agencies, especially at the time when the alarming spate of criminal banditry is taking a disastrous toll. He posited that with the association taking the bull by the horns in assisting security agencies in that direction, the disturbing spate of community crimes could be drastically minimised.

He said: “As you see us here today, we have distributed new uniforms to our gallant local operatives. We are doing it to enhance their fighting spirit to enable them handle the task bestowed on them with diligence. They have what it takes to defend themselves in case of any reprisal attacks. We are commending security agencies in our area for extending their maximum cooperation to us.

“We are embarking on a house-to- house search to quietly fish out the culprit. We know who they are and we are resilient enough to smoke them out. It is just a matter of taking the right steps in nipping the menace in the bud. This is all what we are out to address.”