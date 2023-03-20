Kano youth group celebrates Abba Kabir Yusuf over victory at poll

The Kano Youth Organization Abuja (KAYOAB) has celebrated the victory of Abba Kabir Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on his victory in the Kano state gubernatorial election.

The President of the organization Balarabe Sarki Abdullahi, in a statement described the emergence of Abba Kabiru Yusuf as the Peoples’choice.

“The people of Kano have expressed their will through the ballot, and no winner no loser as Kano is the winner,” the statement said.

The statement signed by the PRO of the youth organization, Alhassan A. Bala , explained that the organization “is a non-partisan platform of all Kano indigenes from the 44 local gov based in Abuja either working in public, private organizations or doing businesses, irrespective of political affiliations.

“The KAYOAB wishes you success as you take up the challenges that await you in your exalted office. The organization assures Your Excellency of its full support as you embark on this new journey towards elevating our state to a higher level.

“We look forward to working with you and assure you of our commitment to provide support. We wish you God’s guidance, strength, direction and the wisdom to deliver on your mandate to your people. Your Excellency, once again, congratulations.”

The organization also cautioned youth in the state against taking law into their hands during this period.

“We condemned the reported burning of some buildings belonging to some people in the state, the burning of anything will only hurt our great state economy.”

