Kano youths raise alarm over resurgence of political thuggery 

In a statement issued by the organisation’s public relations officer Alhassan A. Bala, yesterday in Abuja, said “The organization has been monitoring activities of youths in the state and has now realise that large number of youths have been involved in the menace during political parties gathering and rallies.”

Bala said the organisation deemed it very important to call on politicians not to mortgage the future of the state by involving productive youths in thuggery which at the end will result in possible loss of lives and valuable properties.

“Our state is currently facing a major challenge of drug abuse involving male and female. We are not ready for another vices capable of consuming the state as we are gradually bouncing back from the aftermath of Boko Haram attacks in the past few years” the statement added.

“Kano youths are known for their creativity and productivity so it is very important that politicians encourage them by emporwering them to get involved in entrepreneurship and other business rather then given them petty money.

“We also urged Kano Youth not take themselves back to the year 2003 and 2007 that the city seriously battle with thugs, that led to the lost of lives and properties”

The spokesman further commended emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi 11 for his resilience and involvement in the fight against drug abuse in the state. We want to him to also look into the matter of thuggery he said

He also called on Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, to ordered his men to deal the problem irrespective of political inclination