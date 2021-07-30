Kanu, Igboho: End to agitations in sight?

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi

Nnamdi Kanu and Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, are presently facing

prosecution from the federal government over various offences

bordering on treason, incitement, among others. With both standing

trial in different courts, PAUL OKAH wonders if their prosecution will

put an end to agitations by various groups for secession.

Since independence, Nigeria has faced agitations from different ethnic

groups under different governments, including the Movement for the

Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Afenifere, Movement for the

Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Movement for

the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOB), Niger Delta Avengers,

Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Niger

Delta Volunteer Force, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Odudwa

People’s Congress, Miyetti Allah/MACBAN, among others.

In fact, the peak of the agitations is the 30-month civil war from

1967 to 1970, which was as a result of the Maj.-Gen. Odumegwu

Ojukwu-led South-east trying to secede from Nigeria over alleged

massacre or pogrom carried out on Igbo people living in the North and

the “police action” taken by the Gen. Yakubu Gowon-led military

government, at the backdrop of the January 15, 1966 coup d’etat,

resulting in the deaths of over three million people.

Enter Nnamdi Kanu

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was a relatively obscure figure until 2009 when he

began his activism for the freedom of Biafra, as a Radio Biafra

director and anchor of Biafra awareness under the leader of MASSOB,

Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, and founded IPOB in 2014, “to restore the

separatist state of Biafra that existed in Nigeria’s eastern region

during the Nigerian Civil War.”

However, he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on

treason charges in Lagos, on October 14, 2015, and was detained for

more than a year. On April 28, 2017, he was released from prison on

bail.



After jumping bail and fleeing abroad, in December last year, Kanu

announced that IPOB had organised the Eastern Security Network (ESN),

which was supposed to defend the Southeasterners from bandits and

Fulani herders, but played a major part in the insurgency in the

region. Despite this, he insisted that IPOB was interested in a

non-violent solution of the conflict and that ESN was supposed to

fight bandits, not the Nigerian security forces. Regardless, Nigerian

authorities designated IPOB as terrorist organization and claimed that

Kanu was inciting violence.

On June 27, 2021, Kanu was arrested in Kenya by Interpol, brought to

Nigeria and detained by the DSS before he was arraigned on June 29. At

his trial, he told the presiding judge that the Nigerian military

forced him to flee the country in 2017, after the invasion of his home

in Abia state and killing of IPOB members.

However, on Monday, July 26, though the DSS failed to produce him at

the Federal High Court in Abuja “for logistics reasons,” Justice Binta

Nyako, in her ruling, turned down the application by Kanu’s lawyer,

for his client to be moved to Kuje Correctional Service Centre from

DSS’ custody and stipulated October 21 for continuation of his trial.

Igboho’s grouse

On the part of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known

as Sunday Igboho, the activities of killer Fulani herdsmen in the

South-west should not be tolerated; hence his constantly leading of

protest and even invasion of bushes in to flush them out.

Several audacious protests and utterances in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo,

Ogun attracted the attention of the state, federal governments and

other concerned authorities, with Igboho, like Nnamdi Kanu, basking in

the euphoria of encouragement of supporters to continue protesting the

activities of herdsmen in the South-west and demanding for the

emancipation of the Yoruba Nation from Nigeria.

However, on July 1, a few hours to Igboho’s planned protest in Lagos,

the DSS raided his house in Soko area of Ibadan, Oyo state, arrested

13 of his associates with incriminating objects (who are currently

undergoing trial), allegedly killed two, while Igboho escaped and was

declared wanted. He was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, en route

Germany on July 19, where he is presently facing trial on different

charges.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, his Benin-based lead counsel, Ibrahim

Salami, a professor of law, said Igboho, who has been transferred to a

new detention facility in Cotonou, Benin Republic as, after Monday’s

hearing, the activist’s trial took a new twist. He noted that new

charges had been filed against him, including illegal migration,

dubious connivance with immigration officers and an attempt to cause

civil unrest.

He said: “We are now nine lawyers on this case in Benin Republic,

among whom only three of us can speak Yoruba. There is no adjournment

date. There are now new charges. The lawyers will now go and apply for

his bail and get a date for the hearing. We will now defend him

against the fresh charges. Also, there is no day for judgement on the

old charges.

“We were first surprised, because it was like magic. We went to court

for a reason and we were confronted with fresh charges after sailing

through two stages on the initial allegations. It’s surprising that

was done. Igboho only passed through Benin Republic, while heading for

Germany. He didn’t spend up to a day in Benin. We do not think that is

rational. One of the fresh charges against him is a criminal case. It

is a big offence. It will require a senior judge to adjudicate. It is

a serious crime here in Benin Republic.

“I urge his family and supporters to be patient and prayerful. They

should support him with prayers. When they attacked his house in

Nigeria, he jumped from the top of a building. His ribs were hurt. He

was severely injured. In fact, he could not stand before the judge. He

sat to address the judge. He needs freedom for medical attention.

Those of us that are his lawyers are making a stringent effort.”

He added, “Between God and man, Nigeria has not sent anyone. No one

represented Nigeria. No representative requested that Sunday should be

charged. We also did not see any correspondence or request by Nigeria

that he should be extradited. But we are surprised that a case that

was initially linked to Nigeria has now become a Benin case. No

judgement has been given. He has only been remanded for further probe

over his alleged infractions in Benin.

“When we realised that Nigeria did not ask for his extradition, we

worked to save him from being detained. The court did not give any

ultimatum to Nigeria to file extradition charges. Nothing like that

came up. Our law does not permit giving any 20-day ultimatum.”

Way forward

In an interview with this reporter, a public affairs analyst, Peter

Adekunle, said agitations are permitted in international laws and

advised the federal government to look into curbing the issue of

unemployment, insecurity, injustice and other reasons cited by

different ethnic groups as reason for protesting or seeking secession.

He said: “In different countries of the world, groups and

organisations arise to demand separate things from government, which

is permitted in international laws. Whether in Western or third world

countries, you would see regions and groups demanding for secession or

autonomy, hence countries being created out of other countries with or

without bloodshed.

“In Nigeria, the story of the Nigeria-Biafra war will be told by

historians and generations to come, apart from the Ken Saro-wiwa

protest. The protests by Nnamdi Kanu for the Igbo and Sunday Igboho

for the Yoruba are just few of other modern day agitations and many

will expectedly come in coming years or decades as even minority

tribes in Nigeria are also not happy with many things happening in the

political space.

“However, I will never be surprised by actions taken by the federal

government to keep this nation united and peaceful. No government will

stand and watch the formation of other illegal governments under it,

especially when it comes with the shedding of innocent blood. That’s

why certain actors are charged for treason, prosecuted or persecuted

until freed by law courts.

“Nevertheless, I will advise the federal government of Nigeria to look

into the issue of unemployment, poverty, insecurity and injustice and

these are some of the remote and immediate causes or reasons for the

agitations and dissenting voices from different ethnic groups across

the country. You cannot beat a child and then tell him not to cry.”