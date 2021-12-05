Karate: Nigeria wins 3 medals at 2021 UFAK Championships

Nigeria won three medals at the just concluded 2021 UFAK Junior and Senior Nations Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Multiple National Champion, Rita Ogene won Nigeria’s only gold medal in the -64kg women event while Christabel Daniel (-53kg) and National Champion, Joseph Omu (+84kg) won bronze medals in the women’s and men categories.

The President of Karate Federation of Nigeria, Hon Silas Agara hailed the athletes for putting their best at the African Championship.

He said the winning mentality of the athletes means the national team is ready to conquer at international championship next year.

Hon Agara said, “I am happy the athletes did well at the UFAK Championship in Egypt. We went with 7 athletes and we won 3 medals; this is an indication that Nigeria possesses athletes that can make the nation proud.

“The athletes were camped for over at month before attending the Championship and I am optimistic that with adequate preparations, Nigeria will excel at various International Championships next year.”

The Former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state revealed that the Federation is putting up measure for the integration of young athletes into the national team.

He added that asides the National Youth Games, the Federation will organise various local championships across the country.

