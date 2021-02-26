Karaye LG chair lauds FG on move to reduce unemployment

The chairman of Karaye local government area in Kano state, Alhaji Balarabe Isyaku Yusuf, has commended the federal government for its commitment towards curtailing the rate of unemployment in the country.

A press statement issued Friday in Kano indicated that Yusuf made the remarks during the launch of the federal government’s Special Work Programme which engaged 1, 000 youth of the area.

“The provision of job opportunities to the youth in the country would greatly assist in addressing the security challenges of the nation. There is the need to compliment the government’s efforts in that direction by the nation’s wealthy individuals.

He urged the programme’s beneficiaries to be productive and diligent, adding that the federal government would also appreciate the fact that they had applauded the gesture.

In his remarks, the district head of Karaye, Magajin Gari of Karaye, Engr. Shehu Ahmed, who was represented by the village head of Unguwar Hajji, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad, advised the beneficiaries to always be punctual in order to justify what they would get.

Earlier, the programme coordinator for the area, Malam Yahaya Salisu, had said the participants would be engaged in clearing drainages, hospitals, cemeteries and other public places