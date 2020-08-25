Karaye monarch advocates castration for rapists

Emir of Karaye in Kano state, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, has advocated the introduction of castration for rapists as a means of addressing the menace of sexual assault among minors, young girls and women in the society.

Speaking when the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Zaharau Muhammad, paid a courtesy visit to his palace in Karaye town Monday, the described the spate of rape as ruthless and atrocious.

A press statement signed by Haruna Mohammed Gunduwawa and made available to Blueprint in Kano, Abubakar stressed that castrating the culprits is the best solution.

He said, “I want women to take into cognisance the fact that putting a cog in the wheel of their spouses to maintain a polygamous family would only make them to indulge in such a dubious practice. Allow your husband to marry more wives in order to checkmate his excessive libido. This is the way I personally look at it.”

Commenting on the alarming rate of drug abuse among the youths, the monarch stated that the introduction and consolidation of the concept of community policing would provide the leeway for the menace to be effectively handled, stressing that with adequate grassroots sensitisation, the road to achieving the goal would never be thorny.

Speaking earlier, the state women commissioner, Dr. Zaharau Mohammed said she was at the palace to seek the support of the monarch on ways and means of curbing the alarming rate of rape and drug abuse bedevilling the society.