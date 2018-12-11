Kashamu defies PDP, receives Ogun guber flag

Barely three days after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, presented the party’s flag to Ladi Adebutu as the party’s Ogun State governorship candidate, Senator Buruji Kashamu has formally joined the guber race.

The Senator representing Ogun East at the National Assembly while receiving the governorship flag from a factional PDP, promised to take the state “to greater heights” if elected in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking yesterday at his hometown, Ijebu-Igbo, shortly after he was presented with the PDP governorship flag along with his running mate, Dr. Reuben Abati, he dismissed the comment of Secondus saying he represents the authenticate candidate of the party.

He presented Kashamu-Abati’s policy document titled “Taking Ogun State To Greater Heights”, just as he vowed to continue governance from where the outgoing governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, stops.

“If anyone decides to go and collect a flag in an office in Abuja, it does not bother us. They say they are the candidates of the party. We say we are the candidates of the people and the Rule of Law.

“As the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun state, I extend my hands of fellowship to all and sundry. I am ready, able and willing to work with everyone in the overall interest of our Party. Mine will be a people-oriented government,” he said.

Among party chieftains at the rally were former PDP National Secretary, Prof Wale Oladipo, and former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Azeez Gbolarumi, serving PDP Senators, Sam Anyanwu (Imo East), Danjuma Lah (Kaduna South), among others.

