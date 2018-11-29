Kashamu heads 42-man Atiku campaign c’ttee in Ogun

Senator Buruji Kashamu, representing Ogun East, has been appointed the chairman of the 42-man Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

He is to be deputised by Bayo Dayo, the chairman of the party in the state, while Semiu Sodipo will serve as the secretary of the committee.

Kashamu-led PDP has been at the loggerhead with the PDP National Working Committee following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) recognition of candidates’ list submitted by the faction chaired by Dayo against the one submitted by Uche Secondus-led NWC.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee yesterday at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, Dayo urged the committee members to work together and ensure that the PDP presidential candidate emerge winner in the 2019 electrons.

He equally vowed to unseat the ruling party in the state come 2019 elections, saying “power of incumbency can’t stop us this time around.”