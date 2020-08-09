Kashamu: Let’s be kind to the dead, Tinubu tells Obasanjo

Former Lagos state Governor Bola Tinubu has expressed shock and deep sadness over the passing of Senator Buruji Kashamu, describing it as a loss to the nation’s political family.

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also said with death as an inevitable end of every mortal, the dead should be treated with some level of kindness.

The former governor said this in a condolence message to the government and people of Ogun state where the late former lawmaker hailed from.

Kashamu, who for years, was declared wanted by the government of the Unite States of America for alleged drug-related offence, at several times fought his planned extradition from Nigeria.

He reportedly died Saturday at the First Cardiology Consultants Lagos having being admitted for two weeks for complications arising from COVID-19 pandemic, and had since been buried according to Islamic rites in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state.

Although Tinubu’s statement did not mention the name of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, it however appeared a reaction to the position of the former president on the late former lawmaker.

Praying for the repose of Kashamu’s soul, the former president had Saturday said: “Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hands of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up. May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the former president said.

Tinubu

But in a statement Sunday, Tinubu said it would be uncharitable to use harsh words on the dead, even as he extolled the virtues of the late Buruji.

He said: “Senator Kashamu was also a good party man. He was unwavering in his support for his party, PDP, through all the twists and turns of his political life. His passing is a big loss to the larger political family in Nigeria.

“He worked assiduously to advance the political and economic fortunes of his state. Kashamu represented, with merit, Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly and worked well for his constituents. He was a kind and generous man, a philanthropist in his own right and an astute businessman.

“I admire his political doggedness and sagacity, and his steadfastness in pursuing whatever he believes in, though we were never in the same political party.

“His passing has lengthened the grotesque list of important personalities that have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a sad reminder that the deadly virus remains very much with us. We must all continue to embrace all the protective protocols recommended by the government and health authorities, even as we gradually begin the re-opening of our economy and return to a new normal in our life styles.

“Again, Kashamu’s sudden death has demonstrated the transience of human life and rekindles the fact that death is inevitable for every mortal. As such, it behoves on us to be kind to the dead.

“I mourn with his family, particularly his wives, children and grandchildren. May Almighty Allah lay His hands of protection on them at this moment. I mourn with his friends and associates across the country.

“I also offer my condolences to governor Dapo Abiodun, the government and people of Ogun State over the demise this important son of the soil. I pray that Almighty Allah forgive of his shortcomings, reward his good deeds and grant him Aljanna Fridaus.”

Fayose

But in a direct response, former Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose condemned Obasanjo for his comment on the deceased ex-lawmaker.

He said it’s “regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him.

“Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborated with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration,” Fayose said Sunday in a series of tweets.

The former governor said Obasanjo should “stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be.”