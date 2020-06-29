Kashimbila 40mw power project to provide 24 hours power supply to Tarabans – Ishaku

Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku on Sunday said that the Kashimbila 40mw power project if commissioned would provide 24 hours stable supply to residents of Takum, Wukari, Danga and Ibi respectively.

Ishaku who stated this in his home town located within Takum local government area of the state during his visit for the first time since his re-election as governor of the state in 2019 said the completion of the Kashimbila hydro power project would provide more power supply in the state.

“Very soon, I assure you of 24 hours power supply when the Kashimbila 40mw power project is commissioned. 10 MW will be channel to Takum, Donga and nearby communities, and there will be uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

According to him, his intervention in the Takum general hospital has provided quality health care services, and the eventual treatment of hypatises which had affected the people in the region.

“When we came on board in my first tenure, we noticed that the people of Takum were suffering from hypathesis so we started testing and vaccination now that is solved,” he said.

Ishaku who was received by larger number of kinsmen and joyful party supporters also attributed his absence from his home town for a long period due to ill health.

“I have wanted to come spend the last Christmas with my family in Takum last year but I fell ill and you known anyone of us can fall sick at anytime,” he said.

Blueprint reports that Ishaku would cast his vote at the forthcoming council elections slated for June 30, 2020 in his home town.