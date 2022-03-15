KASUPDA accuses ABU of selling college’s plots of land for private use

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria has excised and sold 81 hectares or 900 plots of land at College of Agriculture and Animal Science (CAAS) Mando, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) has alleged.

The Director General of KASUPDA, Malam Ismail Dikko, who stated this Monday said the College was allocated 338 hectares as GI 1060 in 1965, but only developed 47 hectares for academic and staff housing uses, adding that the 900 plots have either been fully developed or are in various stages of development for residential purposes before the authority put a stop to the illegal development.

He said KASUPDA came in to stop the encroachment and illegal allocation of lands by the college without government approval, adding that 120 hectares of land will be left for the college for academic and staff housing and future expansion, while 74 hectares will be revoked for the state use, as another piece of land will be made available for the college in Kangimi area for the rearing of animals and experimental purposes.

Addressing the media following a tour of the land, the KASUPDA DG said the Agency “wishes to make the following statement on the illegal excision, subdivision and sale of part of the plot of land covered by G-Item No. 1060, currently occupied by the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Mando, Kaduna. G-Item 1060, measuring 338 hectares, was allocated to Northern Veterinary Experimental Station in 1965.

“The College of Agriculture and Animal Science, which succeeded the Northern Veterinary Experimental Station on the land, has developed 47 hectares which are being used for educational purposes and staff housing. The college is using another 34.5 hectares for agriculture.

“However, a significant part of the land, representing 24% of the entire G-Item 1060, has been illegally subdivided and sold. Consequent to this unlawful subdivision and excisions, about 900 plots have been illegally laid out on the land, with 426 plots either fully developed or at various stages of construction.

“Plots of land within the college administrative and staff housing area have also been sold, and private facilities such as an event centre, a petrol station and private residential houses have been developed therein.”