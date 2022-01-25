Katagum emir urged to relieve Adamu Adamu of traditional title



Barely a day after the former speaker of the house of representatives Yakubu Dogara was suspended by the Bauchi emirate from his traditional title of jakadan Bauchi over alleged disrespect for traditional rulers, a coalition of APC youth groups has also called on the emir of Katagum to relieve the minister of education Adamu Adamu of his traditional title of Katukan Katagum.



The Bauchi emirate had accused Dogara of having hands in the recent attack on the emirs of Bauchi and Dass during the memorial gathering of Baba Gonto.



Also, the coalition in a press release by its spokesperson Ibrahim Garba Kirfi asked the Katagum emirate to sack Adamu as a title holder in the emirate alleging that he supported Dogara over the incident.



“We the youths are calling the honourable minister to come out publicly to apologise for supporting this evil work within two weeks”. The statement reads in parts.



Aside from that, the group accused Adamu of contributing towards the defeat of the APC in the state in the 2019 governorship poll in the state.



“APC lost Bauchi state governorship seat because of his personal grudge with former Governor Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar.”