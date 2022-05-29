Katsina APC primaries: Buhari’s nephew rejects result 

Nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari and member representing Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua Federal constituency, Fatuhu Muhammad, has rejected the results of the primary election he allegedly lost.

He accused the APC national legal adviser, Barrister Ahmed Usman El-Marzuq, of alleged fraud and forging delegate’s list during the just concluded party primaries.

He described the entire primary exercise as a sham which portends serious danger if not addressed before the 2023 general elections.

Fatuhu made the allegations while briefing newsmen Sunday in Daura saying that the legal adviser connived with some persons to fraudulently forge the delegate’s list for the primary election.

“We have the authentic delegates list, but as we are about starting the screening process, the legal adviser and his co-conspirators emerged with a fake list.”

The lawmaker alleged that the plotters drafted army to the election venue where they allegedly started beating up delegates, including married women.

Fatuhu warned that, “If Justice is not done, I will meet with my supporters to take cognate position on the issue.”

When contacted, the APC national legal adviser, Barrister El- Marzuq said he has nothing to say over the allegations.

